Race to Escape: An American Family Turned Away at the Kabul Airport!

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He says the state department, US Embassy, has created a document to help American cit and eligible recipients - it looks like a US Immigrant Visa, with no name or serial #... thousands of Afghans received this document via email. They are printing out hundreds of copies.
ABC BURIES THE LEDE—The State Department sent out BLANK US visas, which were printed and filled out by just about everyone in Kabul, including the Taliban. They’re flooding the country on purpose—and, like the southern border, they don’t want to know who’s here.