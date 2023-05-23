Create New Account
Russian guys thank you for the Captured new American MRAP MaxxPRO from Belgorod
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Our guys thank you for the new American MRAP MaxxPRO

The enemy combat vehicle captured in the Belgorod region will be studied by Russian experts from the field of military engineering. Perhaps something from its functionality can be adopted.

MRAP vehicles usually have "V"-shaped hulls to deflect explosive forces from land mines or IEDs below the vehicle, thereby protecting vehicle and passengers. MRAPs weigh 14 to 18 tons, 9 feet (2.7 m) high, and cost between US$500,000 and US$1,000,000.


russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

