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▶️ The Comprehensive Guide To The Brave Browser | EP#464
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119 views • August 18, 2021
Brave browser is an awesome privacy-focused internet browser that speeds up your experience, blocks ads, and enables opt-in ad monetization so you can earn BAT just by doing what you normally do.
I have not seen a highly comprehensive guide out there on BAT & the Brave browser, so I decided I would go out and make one myself. Please do like, share, comment, and follow me if you find this to be valuable as I went to great lengths to get this done and had the original version peer-reviewed by a member of the Brave team.
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
04:03 Brave Stats
05:33 Syncing PC & Mobile
07:26 Getting Started
15:00 Privacy
17:40 Set Up Ads
23:30 Uphold Wallet
28:40 Brave Rewards
32:40 Brave Creators
37:16 Claim & Use BAT
41:37 Brave Tap Network
44:26 Brave Search
48:30 Brave IPFS
50:45 Brave Advertising
53:54 Brave Earning Potential
56:09 Brave Not Available
58:14 Outro
Thank you for joining the Brave community and choosing me as your guide for learning about BAT and the Brave browser.
In this guide we will cover:
- How to get started with downloading and setting up Brave
- How to maximize your privacy with Brave
- How to earn BAT from viewing ads and how to configure them
- How to create and connect your Uphold wallet to your brave rewards
- What BAT grants and tips are and how as well as why you might want to use the auto-contribute feature
- What is the Brave creator rewards program and why you should join
- How to claim your rewards in the form of BAT and transfer them
- What is the Brave Tap Network and how to use it
- What is IPFS and how it works on the Brave Browser
- What’s the earning potential with Brave browser
- A sneak peak at Brave advertising campaigns
- What to do if Brave isn’t available in your region
To read the full blog go to:
Publish0x: https://www.publish0x.com/at-scottcbusiness/the-comprehensive-guide-to-the-brave-browser-xyyewen
Hive: https://peakd.com/brave/@scottcbusiness/the-comprehensive-guide-to-the-brave-browser-blog
LBRY blog: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/the-brave-browser-guide:f
Read.Cash: https://read.cash/@scottcbusiness/the-comprehensive-guide-to-the-brave-browser-b80b8ec5
That is everything I could think to comprehensively cover. I hope this was beneficial for you and was easy enough to follow and understand.
To learn more about Brave check out https://brave.com/
You can also check out https://bravebat.info/ & https://givebat.com/
Also, if you’re interested in seeing my recent interview with Luke Mulks you can find it here:
https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/brave:4
If you feel that something is missing, please comment below and I will potentially make an edit or even film another video covering anything that was missed according to your feedback.
Do you use Brave? Do you hold BAT? What’s your favorite internet browser? What do you think of attention-based tokenomics? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
I have not seen a highly comprehensive guide out there on BAT & the Brave browser, so I decided I would go out and make one myself. Please do like, share, comment, and follow me if you find this to be valuable as I went to great lengths to get this done and had the original version peer-reviewed by a member of the Brave team.
Video Timestamps:
00:00 Intro
04:03 Brave Stats
05:33 Syncing PC & Mobile
07:26 Getting Started
15:00 Privacy
17:40 Set Up Ads
23:30 Uphold Wallet
28:40 Brave Rewards
32:40 Brave Creators
37:16 Claim & Use BAT
41:37 Brave Tap Network
44:26 Brave Search
48:30 Brave IPFS
50:45 Brave Advertising
53:54 Brave Earning Potential
56:09 Brave Not Available
58:14 Outro
Thank you for joining the Brave community and choosing me as your guide for learning about BAT and the Brave browser.
In this guide we will cover:
- How to get started with downloading and setting up Brave
- How to maximize your privacy with Brave
- How to earn BAT from viewing ads and how to configure them
- How to create and connect your Uphold wallet to your brave rewards
- What BAT grants and tips are and how as well as why you might want to use the auto-contribute feature
- What is the Brave creator rewards program and why you should join
- How to claim your rewards in the form of BAT and transfer them
- What is the Brave Tap Network and how to use it
- What is IPFS and how it works on the Brave Browser
- What’s the earning potential with Brave browser
- A sneak peak at Brave advertising campaigns
- What to do if Brave isn’t available in your region
To read the full blog go to:
Publish0x: https://www.publish0x.com/at-scottcbusiness/the-comprehensive-guide-to-the-brave-browser-xyyewen
Hive: https://peakd.com/brave/@scottcbusiness/the-comprehensive-guide-to-the-brave-browser-blog
LBRY blog: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/the-brave-browser-guide:f
Read.Cash: https://read.cash/@scottcbusiness/the-comprehensive-guide-to-the-brave-browser-b80b8ec5
That is everything I could think to comprehensively cover. I hope this was beneficial for you and was easy enough to follow and understand.
To learn more about Brave check out https://brave.com/
You can also check out https://bravebat.info/ & https://givebat.com/
Also, if you’re interested in seeing my recent interview with Luke Mulks you can find it here:
https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/brave:4
If you feel that something is missing, please comment below and I will potentially make an edit or even film another video covering anything that was missed according to your feedback.
Do you use Brave? Do you hold BAT? What’s your favorite internet browser? What do you think of attention-based tokenomics? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
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