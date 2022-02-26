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Edward Dowd: former BlackRock portfolio manager exposes Pfizer Fraud
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247 views • February 26, 2022
VIDEO: former BlackRock portfolio manager, Edward Dowd interviewed by Kristi Leigh-exposes the Pfizer fraud and how all of these plays by the Globalists threaten our investments.
We have a global debt problem. After the great financial crisis, all the central banks and the governments started pumping money into the system. And it’s been since 2008 kind of a clearing call the the central banks are all cooperating to keep this debt bubble afloat.
They know that you can’t keep it afloat forever and eventually something’s gonna happen.
The FDA decided to hide the clinical data for 75 years. At that point as an investor I knew fraud had occurred.
This fraud could not have occurred without the help of the FDA.
We have a global debt problem. After the great financial crisis, all the central banks and the governments started pumping money into the system. And it’s been since 2008 kind of a clearing call the the central banks are all cooperating to keep this debt bubble afloat.
They know that you can’t keep it afloat forever and eventually something’s gonna happen.
The FDA decided to hide the clinical data for 75 years. At that point as an investor I knew fraud had occurred.
This fraud could not have occurred without the help of the FDA.
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