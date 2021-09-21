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SpaceX Inspiration4 Launch Seen From Land at Night
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60 views • September 21, 2021
From Holden Beach North Carolina at night time. I was at the right place at the right time to see the very historic SpaceX Inspiration4 launch into space. This is the first all civilian crew launched in space and orbited. The launch was from Kennedy Space Station in Merritt Island Florida.
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