NEW ZEALAND ARRESTS GOVERNMENT DATABASE ADMIN FOR REVEALING 24% DEATH RATE FOR CERTAIN COVID VACCINE
Alex Hammer
Published 14 hours ago

NEW ZEALAND ARRESTS GOVERNMENT DATABASE ADMIN FOR REVEALING 24% DEATH RATE FOR CERTAIN COVID VACCINE BATCH (and other ridiculously high numbers across the board for other batches as well)


This data is almost shocking even for me. It’s far worse than what is purported here, of course, due to the variated ways this is detrimental, Homoborging and such, but to hear this scientist review this official data….


Footage Source: Sparemethelies


Tracking Coronavirus Vaccinations Around the World

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html


🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts


5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT

REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency

https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/


bibleweather warfaregenocidenwo1984surveillancecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauistarvationfaminehidden historyclimate hoaxfirestartariaeco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute cities

