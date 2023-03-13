0312-2023—Energy Fields: Are They Restricted By Distance?

Lynn shares information from Raymon Grace who has been an energy worker and healer since the early 1970s. Raymon shares his ideas on intention and demonstrates energizing water with dowsing. Water carries memory and water carries intention.



Our recent interview with Sean: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8B7Ll_dJB2g Plasma Energy Water –What is Plasma Water and Assisting with Diabetes Autism and Inflammation







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It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.

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