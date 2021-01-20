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Luke 8 faith means a belief in the power, majesty and authority of Christ
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20 views • January 20, 2021
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therodofiron.org
telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org
To buy a copy of the Rod of Iron. I would suggest downloading an ebook. It will cost about $5 but when things go dark you can continue to study the Rod of Iron. To purchase the Rod of Iron: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan
therodofiron.org
telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org
To buy a copy of the Rod of Iron. I would suggest downloading an ebook. It will cost about $5 but when things go dark you can continue to study the Rod of Iron. To purchase the Rod of Iron: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan
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