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UK Column News - 23rd November 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 23rd November 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/nlNQoKUSyYY
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:29 - Vaccines
Sources:
*********
Matt Hancock Tweet: - https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1330774699123634176
Astrazeneca Statement: -
https://www.astrazeneca.com/media-centre/press-releases/2020/azd1222hlr.html
Matt Hancock Tweet: - https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1330164385998905351
MHRA Register of Interests: -
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/923909/2020-21__Declarations_of_Interest_Board_members__v011020.pdf
Stephen Lightfoot Profile: - https://archive.is/ehC60
Forbes Article: - https://archive.is/OHmLN
BMJ Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201104143558/https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4058
13.14 - MSM Shilling Fro Immunity Passport Companies
Sources:
*********
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/gJ65o
Mail Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201122102826/https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8974617/Britons-test-negative-Covid-twice-week-set-receive-freedom-pass.html
15:09 - Ofcom Censorship
Sources:
*********
Ofcom Censorship Regulations: -
https://www.ofcom.org.uk/__data/assets/pdf_file/0021/205167/regulating-vsp-guide.pdf
2009 Regulations: -
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2009/2979/made
2020 Regulations: -
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/1062/made
26:29 - Encouraging Signs of Reality Breaking Out In the MSM
Sources:
*********
Mail Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201121195749/https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8971669/What-DONT-tell-Covid-facts-twisted-strike-fear-hearts.html
Mail Big Brother Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201122000415/https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8973737/Fury-government-uses-Twitter-propaganda-tool-attack-Mails-covid-analysis.html
31:04 - Scottish Government Opinion Spins Out of Control
Sources:
*********
Fake Cafe Article Example: - https://archive.is/Ck0Vd
36:48 - The Lunacy of the Ever Shifting Tiered Tyranny and Border Closures
Sources:
*********
UK Government Local COVID Alert Levels: -
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/tier-posters-medium-high-and-very-high
Edinburghlive Article: -
https://www.edinburghlive.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/scotland-closes-border-making-illegal-19321106
Scottish Government Travel Restrictions: -
https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-guidance-on-travel-and-transport/
45:30 - Policing of Lawful Protest and Special Measures from the Stasi Playbook
Sources:
*********
Liverpool Echo Article: -
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/live-updates-anti-lockdown-protesters-19322020
Independent Propaganda: -
Devon and Cornwall Police Tweet 001: -
https://twitter.com/DC_Police/status/1330783359186980864
Devon and Cornwall Police Tweet 002: -
https://twitter.com/DC_Police/status/1330058703161143297
Devon and Cornwall Police Tweet 003: -
https://twitter.com/DC_Police/status/1329711373199290369
Devon and Cornwall Police Tweet 004: -
https://twitter.com/DC_Police/status/1330164358031286281
Devon and Cornwall Police Tweet 005: -
https://twitter.com/DC_Police/status/1329816835412422660
DCS Steve Parker on Twitter: - https://twitter.com/CSupSteveParker
Devon and Cornwall Police ACTearly Video Tweet 007: -
https://twitter.com/DC_Police/status/1329092035232468992
Sarah Trayhurn Twitter: - https://twitter.com/DCP_CiP_DO
Citizens In Policing (CIP): - https://www.citizensinpolicing.net/
About CIP: -
https://www.college.police.uk/What-we-do/Support/Citizens/Pages/default.aspx
ACT Real Stories: - https://actearly.uk/real-stories/
59:47 - The Stasi Style Government of Occupation Defined
Sources:
*********
The Light Newspaper: - https://thelightpaper.co.uk/
UK Column Membership: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/community/membership-options/
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/nlNQoKUSyYY
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
00:29 - Vaccines
Sources:
*********
Matt Hancock Tweet: - https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1330774699123634176
Astrazeneca Statement: -
https://www.astrazeneca.com/media-centre/press-releases/2020/azd1222hlr.html
Matt Hancock Tweet: - https://twitter.com/MattHancock/status/1330164385998905351
MHRA Register of Interests: -
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/923909/2020-21__Declarations_of_Interest_Board_members__v011020.pdf
Stephen Lightfoot Profile: - https://archive.is/ehC60
Forbes Article: - https://archive.is/OHmLN
BMJ Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201104143558/https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4058
13.14 - MSM Shilling Fro Immunity Passport Companies
Sources:
*********
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/gJ65o
Mail Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201122102826/https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8974617/Britons-test-negative-Covid-twice-week-set-receive-freedom-pass.html
15:09 - Ofcom Censorship
Sources:
*********
Ofcom Censorship Regulations: -
https://www.ofcom.org.uk/__data/assets/pdf_file/0021/205167/regulating-vsp-guide.pdf
2009 Regulations: -
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2009/2979/made
2020 Regulations: -
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/1062/made
26:29 - Encouraging Signs of Reality Breaking Out In the MSM
Sources:
*********
Mail Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201121195749/https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8971669/What-DONT-tell-Covid-facts-twisted-strike-fear-hearts.html
Mail Big Brother Article: -
https://web.archive.org/web/20201122000415/https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8973737/Fury-government-uses-Twitter-propaganda-tool-attack-Mails-covid-analysis.html
31:04 - Scottish Government Opinion Spins Out of Control
Sources:
*********
Fake Cafe Article Example: - https://archive.is/Ck0Vd
36:48 - The Lunacy of the Ever Shifting Tiered Tyranny and Border Closures
Sources:
*********
UK Government Local COVID Alert Levels: -
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/tier-posters-medium-high-and-very-high
Edinburghlive Article: -
https://www.edinburghlive.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/scotland-closes-border-making-illegal-19321106
Scottish Government Travel Restrictions: -
https://www.gov.scot/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-guidance-on-travel-and-transport/
45:30 - Policing of Lawful Protest and Special Measures from the Stasi Playbook
Sources:
*********
Liverpool Echo Article: -
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/live-updates-anti-lockdown-protesters-19322020
Independent Propaganda: -
Devon and Cornwall Police Tweet 001: -
https://twitter.com/DC_Police/status/1330783359186980864
Devon and Cornwall Police Tweet 002: -
https://twitter.com/DC_Police/status/1330058703161143297
Devon and Cornwall Police Tweet 003: -
https://twitter.com/DC_Police/status/1329711373199290369
Devon and Cornwall Police Tweet 004: -
https://twitter.com/DC_Police/status/1330164358031286281
Devon and Cornwall Police Tweet 005: -
https://twitter.com/DC_Police/status/1329816835412422660
DCS Steve Parker on Twitter: - https://twitter.com/CSupSteveParker
Devon and Cornwall Police ACTearly Video Tweet 007: -
https://twitter.com/DC_Police/status/1329092035232468992
Sarah Trayhurn Twitter: - https://twitter.com/DCP_CiP_DO
Citizens In Policing (CIP): - https://www.citizensinpolicing.net/
About CIP: -
https://www.college.police.uk/What-we-do/Support/Citizens/Pages/default.aspx
ACT Real Stories: - https://actearly.uk/real-stories/
59:47 - The Stasi Style Government of Occupation Defined
Sources:
*********
The Light Newspaper: - https://thelightpaper.co.uk/
UK Column Membership: -
https://www.ukcolumn.org/community/membership-options/
Keywords
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