Electing a Commie Snake + a Man Who Dreams of Murder? The Decline of a Great Nation

America is failing, as they killed Charlie Kirk, and celebrated, elect a communist snake in New York City, and the Attorney General race is 50-50 that a man who dreams of killing his political opponent, and his children will be elected in Jay Jones.
This is the death of America, the death knell a once great nation.
#america #zohranmamdani #jayjones #charliekirk
