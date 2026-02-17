Alt Health FEDS, Charlie Kirk, Romerican Apparatchiks, Tapperoo Ping Pong, Pirro’s Toe, Gaffigan’s Appendix

Resistance Rising #263: 16 February 2026

Topic list:

* Walter Veith pulls an Ellen G. Plagiarist on F. Tupper Saussy No. 3.

* Lorenzo Ricci may be the most demonically brilliant Superior General of all time.

* The Zeck goes FULL Jew-baiter with “Ian Carroll”.

* THE HOOK: Truth misdirected to JEWS! JEWS! JEWS!

* What do Bill Hicks, Alex Jones and Joe Rogan all have in common?

* The secret to the success of Henry John Hyde.

* 19 April

* Why are so many politicians, lawyers?

* Henry Hyde, the “Naval Intelligence war hero”. Is Johnny a pacifist?

* Everyone around Henry Hyde in Chicago politics was this.

* The feudal Political Class.

* “Iran-Contra” and the Clinton “Impeachment”: this is how the Machine covers itself.

* Carrie Prejean(-)Boller is the “Christian” who will NEVER KNEEL before Jewsrael!

* Ninja Alex prefers Brother White Power to Johnny.

* “Chuck” Jewmer failed to defund ICE OUT.

* Jake Tapper’s wife has a favorite place to bring the kids.

* Who is “Judge Jeanine’s” PARDONED lawyer for her horrible toe-stubbing?

* What does Albert Pirro, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton all have in common but NOT with you?

* Who are the propagandists behind the far-Left shitrag “The Daily Beast”...Jews?

* Jim Gaffigan thinks that it’s strange “science” doesn’t know what the appendix is.

_____________________

