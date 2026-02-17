Alt Health FEDS, Charlie Kirk, Romerican Apparatchiks, Tapperoo Ping Pong, Pirro’s Toe, Gaffigan’s Appendix

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Resistance Rising #263: 16 February 2026
Topic list:
* Walter Veith pulls an Ellen G. Plagiarist on F. Tupper Saussy No. 3.
* Lorenzo Ricci may be the most demonically brilliant Superior General of all time.
* The Zeck goes FULL Jew-baiter with “Ian Carroll”.
* THE HOOK: Truth misdirected to JEWS! JEWS! JEWS!
* What do Bill Hicks, Alex Jones and Joe Rogan all have in common?
* The secret to the success of Henry John Hyde.
* 19 April
* Why are so many politicians, lawyers?
* Henry Hyde, the “Naval Intelligence war hero”. Is Johnny a pacifist?
* Everyone around Henry Hyde in Chicago politics was this.
* The feudal Political Class.
* “Iran-Contra” and the Clinton “Impeachment”: this is how the Machine covers itself.
* Carrie Prejean(-)Boller is the “Christian” who will NEVER KNEEL before Jewsrael!
* Ninja Alex prefers Brother White Power to Johnny.
* “Chuck” Jewmer failed to defund ICE OUT.
* Jake Tapper’s wife has a favorite place to bring the kids.
* Who is “Judge Jeanine’s” PARDONED lawyer for her horrible toe-stubbing?
* What does Albert Pirro, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton all have in common but NOT with you?
* Who are the propagandists behind the far-Left shitrag “The Daily Beast”...Jews?
* Jim Gaffigan thinks that it’s strange “science” doesn’t know what the appendix is.
