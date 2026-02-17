BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Alt Health FEDS, Charlie Kirk, Romerican Apparatchiks, Tapperoo Ping Pong, Pirro’s Toe, Gaffigan’s Appendix
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising #263: 16 February 2026

 

Topic list:
* Walter Veith pulls an Ellen G. Plagiarist on F. Tupper Saussy No. 3.
* Lorenzo Ricci may be the most demonically brilliant Superior General of all time.
* The Zeck goes FULL Jew-baiter with “Ian Carroll”.
* THE HOOK: Truth misdirected to JEWS! JEWS! JEWS!
* What do Bill Hicks, Alex Jones and Joe Rogan all have in common?
* The secret to the success of Henry John Hyde.
* 19 April
* Why are so many politicians, lawyers?
* Henry Hyde, the “Naval Intelligence war hero”. Is Johnny a pacifist?
* Everyone around Henry Hyde in Chicago politics was this.
* The feudal Political Class.
* “Iran-Contra” and the Clinton “Impeachment”: this is how the Machine covers itself.
* Carrie Prejean(-)Boller is the “Christian” who will NEVER KNEEL before Jewsrael!
* Ninja Alex prefers Brother White Power to Johnny.
* “Chuck” Jewmer failed to defund ICE OUT.
* Jake Tapper’s wife has a favorite place to bring the kids.
* Who is “Judge Jeanine’s” PARDONED lawyer for her horrible toe-stubbing?
* What does Albert Pirro, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton all have in common but NOT with you?
* Who are the propagandists behind the far-Left shitrag “The Daily Beast”...Jews?
* Jim Gaffigan thinks that it’s strange “science” doesn’t know what the appendix is.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
