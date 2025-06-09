BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Slow Death of Consequences!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
30 views • 18 hours ago

Sunday Morning Live 8 June 2025


In this episode, I explore the relationship between reason, societal structures, and human interactions within our political landscape. I discuss the negative impact of coercion on rational discourse and analyze the consequences of welfare dependency on personal responsibility and community cohesion.


Reflecting on themes from my documentary "Sunset in the Golden State," I highlight the importance of long-term ethics over immediate gratification. I advocate for cooperation and interdependence as vital for fostering healthy relationships and emphasize peaceful parenting as a path to cultivating rational future generations grounded in reason and trust.


Subscribers can continue the livestream here:


Premium Content Hub: https://premium.freedomain.com/674029a5/the-slow-death-of-consequences-donor-hour


Locals: https://freedomain.locals.com/post/7002973/the-slow-death-of-consequences-donor-hour


Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/posts/1905900


Freedomain Members: https://freedomain.com/the-slow-death-of-consequences-donor-hour/


Not yet a subscriber? You can join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
evidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxcoercionlivestreamcooperationpeaceful parentingpersonal responsibilitypolitical landscapesocietal structureshuman interactionsrational discoursewelfare dependencycommunity cohesionethical behavior
