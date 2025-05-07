The Risk of Caring - Interview with Paul Golden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Internationally healthcare is under restrictions through fearbased management - depriving individuals of their human right to free choice concerning medical interventions. Healthcare providers might find themselves under attack - even up to being sentenced to prison - if they support their patients' choices against the reglements of their healthcare system. Paul Golden, a medical expert, legal advisor and author gives us insight into this imbalance and shows ways out of this systemic injustice.