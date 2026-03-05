Mexico's Cartel Chaos: A Pretext for US Intervention?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
-Cartel retaliation after killing of CJNG leader sparks coordinated violence, trapping tourists, paralyzing infrastructure nationwide.
-Violence includes highway blockades, burned vehicles, airport disruptions, and shelter-in-place orders across major tourist cities.
-Article argues timing aligns with U.S. political pressure and proposals for unilateral military intervention abroad.
-Author claims crisis could justify intervention securing Mexico’s strategic silver resources amid global shortages today.
-Text warns invasion might trigger prolonged guerrilla conflict and cartel retaliation inside United States domestically.
