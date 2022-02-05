Vaccine Deaths Grossly Undercounted

As has been the case throughout this giant, worldwide PSYOP, where words are simply redefined by the CDC and the WHO in order to suit their need to continue defrauding the people into believing that scores of people are dying from the mysterios, never-isolated SARS-CoV-2 virus that Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins, Ralph Baric, and the Bat Woman, Shi Zheng-Li cooked up for them. They now are engaging in massive statistical fraud with regard to COVID-19 Death numbers. Because so many are people ar dying or being seriously injured by the experimental genetic mutagen which was disquised as a vaccine though a simple redefinition of the word "vaccine" in September of 2019, they needed a way to hide that fact. So, what they did is this: if you allegedly die from COVID-19, according to the fraudulent way they are currently recording such deaths, within 14 days of being vaccinated, your death is recorded as an "Unvaccinated" death. However, most people dying from the mRNA shot die within only a few days after receiving it.