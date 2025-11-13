Alex Jones Full Show 11/12/25 Trump Start NOW !!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MUST-WATCH WEDNESDAY FULL SHOW 11/12/25: Congress Releases Cherry-Picked Emails From Epstein Files To Falsely Incriminate Trump In Sexual Abuse Of Young Girls! Alex Jones Has The FACTS! PLUS, Dems Throw Massive Temper Tantrums After Failing To Keep Gov Closed! Top Pollster Mark Mitchell Warns President Trump's Numbers Have Plunged To Historic Lows, And That If Trump Doesn't Correct His Actions / Messaging Now, MAGA IS DOOMED! FINALLY, Top Lawyer Viva Frei Covers The Absolute Insane Level Of Tyranny Taking Over Canada! Jay Dyer Hosts The Last Hour To Expose The Global Elites' Plan To Launch A Color Revolution On American Soil!