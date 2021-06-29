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The Burning…
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30 views • June 29, 2021
More First Nation graves discovered in Saskatchewan, Bills C10 and C36 being rushed by our Federal Govt to stop "Online Hate" before the Summer Seating and FED Govt trying to keep a lid on Lab Documents. Is Ottawa burning???
#stopbillc10,#stopbillc36,#TrudeauMustResign
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SOURCES:
Lab Docs under a "Hush" order?: https://www.ctvnews.ca/mobile/politics/feds-ask-court-to-keep-documents-related-to-scientists-firing-under-wraps-1.5482750?fbclid=IwAR3ewuPJe3EGQKQ_lJVJXEiCy3Af7Ov4977s4UdDskH28JwNkgU3fxh3vFY
PM Trying to SUE House Speaker: https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley-trudeau-suing-the-house-of-commons-to-keep-lab-firings-secret?fbclid=IwAR2DP8_gvK84WzfWL1vXq5yM1neVPIBwKXpMtFwhQUW0HMQZiUzz4eNoZ8I
PM's Slack Apology: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/prime-minister-apologizes-to-cowessess-first-nation-after-grim-discovery-backs-bennett-in-cabinet/ar-AALsdlU?ocid=msedgdhp&;pc=U531
Clergy to release Documents on Residential Schools: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/religious-group-to-release-all-records-from-marievel-kamloops-residential-schools/ar-AALrTIo?ocid=msedgdhp&;pc=U531
Pierre Poilievre Rebuttal to Liberal's C10 and C 36,"You're all the same": https://youtu.be/sez1xPNPmlc
From Greg Wycliffe: C-36 : https://youtu.be/ebGJV4jdNFw
Bill Blair's wisdom on 3per's( Yet he didn't think the Blockades of 2020 were all that bad) : https://globalnews.ca/news/7980521/canada-terrorist-entity-three-percenters/
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥 Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/fred-stockman
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
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Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
Logo by Bob MacLong
Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)
MERCHANDISE: https://www.teespring.com/stores/crusty-canuck-merchandise
Vets Assoc. Food Bank: https://veteransassociationfoodbank.ca/
THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
#stopbillc10,#stopbillc36,#TrudeauMustResign
Please Donate, Follow, Support and Subscribe:💥💥💥
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crustycanuck72
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck✅
SOURCES:
Lab Docs under a "Hush" order?: https://www.ctvnews.ca/mobile/politics/feds-ask-court-to-keep-documents-related-to-scientists-firing-under-wraps-1.5482750?fbclid=IwAR3ewuPJe3EGQKQ_lJVJXEiCy3Af7Ov4977s4UdDskH28JwNkgU3fxh3vFY
PM Trying to SUE House Speaker: https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley-trudeau-suing-the-house-of-commons-to-keep-lab-firings-secret?fbclid=IwAR2DP8_gvK84WzfWL1vXq5yM1neVPIBwKXpMtFwhQUW0HMQZiUzz4eNoZ8I
PM's Slack Apology: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/prime-minister-apologizes-to-cowessess-first-nation-after-grim-discovery-backs-bennett-in-cabinet/ar-AALsdlU?ocid=msedgdhp&;pc=U531
Clergy to release Documents on Residential Schools: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/religious-group-to-release-all-records-from-marievel-kamloops-residential-schools/ar-AALrTIo?ocid=msedgdhp&;pc=U531
Pierre Poilievre Rebuttal to Liberal's C10 and C 36,"You're all the same": https://youtu.be/sez1xPNPmlc
From Greg Wycliffe: C-36 : https://youtu.be/ebGJV4jdNFw
Bill Blair's wisdom on 3per's( Yet he didn't think the Blockades of 2020 were all that bad) : https://globalnews.ca/news/7980521/canada-terrorist-entity-three-percenters/
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥 Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/fred-stockman
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/crustycanuck67/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
NewTube: https://newtube.app/CrustyCanuck
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
Logo by Bob MacLong
Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)
MERCHANDISE: https://www.teespring.com/stores/crusty-canuck-merchandise
Vets Assoc. Food Bank: https://veteransassociationfoodbank.ca/
THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
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