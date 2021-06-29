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The Burning…
Crusty Canuck
Crusty Canuck
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30 views • June 29, 2021
More First Nation graves discovered in Saskatchewan, Bills C10 and C36 being rushed by our Federal Govt to stop "Online Hate" before the Summer Seating and FED Govt trying to keep a lid on Lab Documents. Is Ottawa burning???

#stopbillc10,#stopbillc36,#TrudeauMustResign



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SOURCES:

Lab Docs under a "Hush" order?: https://www.ctvnews.ca/mobile/politics/feds-ask-court-to-keep-documents-related-to-scientists-firing-under-wraps-1.5482750?fbclid=IwAR3ewuPJe3EGQKQ_lJVJXEiCy3Af7Ov4977s4UdDskH28JwNkgU3fxh3vFY

PM Trying to SUE House Speaker: https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley-trudeau-suing-the-house-of-commons-to-keep-lab-firings-secret?fbclid=IwAR2DP8_gvK84WzfWL1vXq5yM1neVPIBwKXpMtFwhQUW0HMQZiUzz4eNoZ8I

PM's Slack Apology: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/prime-minister-apologizes-to-cowessess-first-nation-after-grim-discovery-backs-bennett-in-cabinet/ar-AALsdlU?ocid=msedgdhp&;pc=U531
Clergy to release Documents on Residential Schools: https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/religious-group-to-release-all-records-from-marievel-kamloops-residential-schools/ar-AALrTIo?ocid=msedgdhp&;pc=U531

Pierre Poilievre Rebuttal to Liberal's C10 and C 36,"You're all the same": https://youtu.be/sez1xPNPmlc

From Greg Wycliffe: C-36 : https://youtu.be/ebGJV4jdNFw

Bill Blair's wisdom on 3per's( Yet he didn't think the Blockades of 2020 were all that bad) : https://globalnews.ca/news/7980521/canada-terrorist-entity-three-percenters/



If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥 Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/



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