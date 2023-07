WALMART IN BIG TROUBLE?

ONE HAS TO BE VIRTUALLY RICH TO SHOP AT WALMART NOW. MY WIFE AND I LIMIT WHAT WE BUY LOCALLY NOW. WE SHOP ONLANE AND YES WE BUY FROM CHINA DIRECT NOW. ESPECIALLY SINCE U.S. CORPORATIONS PUSH THE FAG AGENDA. THIS GOES AGAINST EVERYTHING WE BELIEVE IN LIFE. THE U.S. CORPORATIONS DON'T GIVE A DAMN ABOUT THE AMERICANS WHO MADE THEM SUPER RICH. AMERICA IS AN ANTI-GOD TRAITOR NATION AND DOESN'T DESERVE AMERICANS HARD EARNED MONEY ANYMORE. THEY THINK THEY'RE TO BIG TO FAIL AND THAT'S WHY MANY OF THEM ARE GOING BANKRUPT NOW. THEIR KARMA OR WHAT THE BIBLE SAYS, WHAT YOU SOW YOU REAP NEVER OCCURRED TO THEM. AMERICA IS A ROUTING COUNTRY AND HER DAYS AS A GREAT NATION ARE NOW COMING TO AN END. ALMIGHTY GOD HAS TURNED HIS BACK ON AMERICA BEING THE LYING NATION IT IS. PREP, PRAY AND GET OUT OF THE WAY. THE END OF AMERICA HAS ARRIVED. WAKEUP!