Otto the Watchdog Walks His Pigs - Here's the Deal
America at War
America at War
151 followers
Follow
23 views • 1 day ago

Otto made the Case Law and these government funded morons are going to waste their time harassing the man! It's insane.


Police have gotten out of control and blatantly #Criminal these days

You cannot put people on the streets, swearing to uphold and defend the Constitution, when they do not even know what the Constitution even says!


It's NOT okay to have a bunch of cowboys out in public beating people up over busted bike lights, a tail lamp out etc....


The Police use that "infraction" as a foot in the door, then they'll order you around some, look for a reason to claim you were "Resisting" or some other stupid, meaningless BS they can use as an excuse to beat you up and arrest you


It's time for these morons to STOP screwing with people's lives

and destroying people's lives, over NONSENSE!!!


Police literally CREATE THE "CRIME"


original video:

"You're Officer's are HARRASSING the WRONG GUY, call them OFF NOW!"

https://youtu.be/UOEnEFDyqy4

constitutionevilmoneycongresspolicegovernmentcourtlawbankphotographycorporationadmiralty
