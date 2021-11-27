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Dr. Luis Miguel De Benito - Research On The Mysterious MAC Addresses Detected In Vaccinated Individuals With Bluetooth Apps
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1711 views • November 27, 2021
MIRRORED from https://www.orwell.city/2021/11/MAC.html
Dr. Luis Miguel De Benito, a digestive physician with a Ph.D. in molecular biology, presents an excerpt of the research on the mysterious MAC addresses detected in vaccinated individuals with Bluetooth apps.
It's a brief report that he has sent to different research teams worldwide and will be released in its entirety on the 31st of this month.
In this short preview, Dr. De Benito explains what he has observed and what could be the possible causes of this phenomenon.
Dr. Luis Miguel De Benito, a digestive physician with a Ph.D. in molecular biology, presents an excerpt of the research on the mysterious MAC addresses detected in vaccinated individuals with Bluetooth apps.
It's a brief report that he has sent to different research teams worldwide and will be released in its entirety on the 31st of this month.
In this short preview, Dr. De Benito explains what he has observed and what could be the possible causes of this phenomenon.
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