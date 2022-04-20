ValiantCitizen.org Presents Chapter 3 of 'The Great Gathering of 2012’ Black Sphere Ship

When is a lg. Black Sphere ship ‘not a sphere’? In this chapter I introduces you to the fact that a ufo does not necessarily have to look or be 'solid'. It also need not take a particular ‘shape’ or be of a certain ‘type’. Here you will see that it does not appear to be solid or necessarily spherical or 'Black'. The technologies some aliens have at their disposal is truly beyond our imagination.



These and many more phenomena are gone into, in depth in the various chapters. The Events are centered around Mid March of 2012. Something big happened and you say you didn’t hear about it? Well look here. I will show you but keep your head on straight as this could blow your mind!



NASA is 'out to lunch'! Either their blinded by science, are incompetent or what's most likely, they are hiding the truth about space, alien life and our Sun. Most of these new phenomena I mention are easily seen but NOT when you have blinders on and can only admit to what the God of Science will let you look at or even consider.