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The Real State of Emergency: Illusion of Reality...and Reality of Illusion
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245 views • September 17, 2021
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Monero is already being accepted on darknet markets for vaxx certificates lol https://www.coinfirm.com/blog/covid-vaccine-darknet-markets/
Doctor in leaked video says hospital's marketing director that COVID-19 messaging should be 'more scary for the public': 'You don't get vaccinated, you know you're gonna die': https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-doctor-covid-messaging-more-scary?
Outro vid: The ballad of the Crypto Vigilante - by PIRATE MANTRAhttps://youtu.be/SvXOja008Po
https://CryptoVigilante.io
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As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
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LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
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153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
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Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Monero is already being accepted on darknet markets for vaxx certificates lol https://www.coinfirm.com/blog/covid-vaccine-darknet-markets/
Doctor in leaked video says hospital's marketing director that COVID-19 messaging should be 'more scary for the public': 'You don't get vaccinated, you know you're gonna die': https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-doctor-covid-messaging-more-scary?
Outro vid: The ballad of the Crypto Vigilante - by PIRATE MANTRAhttps://youtu.be/SvXOja008Po
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