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Plan B is looming and the world leaders at COP26 make plans that they themselves will not follow, so where do we go from here?
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110 views • November 02, 2021
David Icke addresses this very question and plots the roadmap to freedom this Saturday, November 6th, in a live streaming event. Get your ticket at https://www.Ickonic.com/davidickelive
The six hour livestream is available exclusively on Ickonic.
Tickets are £20 and include: Access to David's six-hour global live event 14 days to explore Ickonic's hundreds of original series and films, including David Icke's archive spanning 30 years (starting November 6th) A special discount on Ickonic membership
https://www.banned.video/
The six hour livestream is available exclusively on Ickonic.
Tickets are £20 and include: Access to David's six-hour global live event 14 days to explore Ickonic's hundreds of original series and films, including David Icke's archive spanning 30 years (starting November 6th) A special discount on Ickonic membership
https://www.banned.video/
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