© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Tenpenny: Vaccine Depopulation Begins in 3-6 Months (Video), Fauci 'Hot-Wired' Covid With 'Gain-of-Function' Engineering, Earth Changes, and More: 02.14.2021
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
1063 views • February 14, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
--
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: How the Depopulation COVID Vaccines Will Start Working In 3-6 Months
https://www.dcclothesline.com/2021/02/12/dr-sherri-tenpenny-how-the-depopulation-covid-vaccines-will-start-working-in-3-6-months/
--
NY Mag admits Fauci “hot-wired” coronavirus with gain-of-function engineering
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-12-mag-admits-fauci-hot-wired-coronavirus.html#
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.14.2021):
M7.3 Earthquake Hits Sendai, Japan - Feb. 13, 2021: https://youtu.be/pq5IgcawveQ
--
Asia is shaking hard: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/png-large-earthquake-february2021.html
--
Are you ready for the apocalypse? https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/are-you-ready-for-the-apocalypse
--
Kachina Village, AZ - Huge Winter Storm: https://youtu.be/Qq7L6ukZG0o
--
Snowstorm will hit Egypt! https://youtu.be/JMyiTUTIE7g
--
Spin Doctors Use COVID Vaccines to Promote GMO Food: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/doctors-use-covid-vaccines-promote-gmo-food/
--
CDC WITHOLDING INFORMATION! 1,170 DEAD Following COVID Injections: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-witholding-information-1170-dead-following-covid-injections-almost-twice-as-many-deaths-as-found-in-vaers/
--
“Do Not Resuscitate” Notices Given to Covid Patients with Learning Disabilities in UK: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/do-not-resuscitate-notices-given-to-covid-patients-with-learning-disabilities-in-uk/
--
Fat Tuesday crowds in Mobile a threat for spreading virus: https://apnews.com/article/alabama-mardi-gras-mobile-coronavirus-pandemic-parades-c3add9ea7e5f2f363a7651c250474bac
--
FLORIDA NOW PREPARING FOR MASSIVE DC COUNTER-OFFENSIVE(!)WHEN THEY COME *HOWEVER WE HAVE A SURPRISE! https://youtu.be/XmWIlQye-ls
--
As new variants spread in France, some want a 3rd lockdown: https://apnews.com/article/public-health-english-channel-paris-coronavirus-pandemic-france-5d38f227ae414dbb60d46fb3c5fe8e11
--
Germany tightens border checks to keep out virus variants: https://apnews.com/article/austria-coronavirus-pandemic-czech-republic-horst-seehofer-germany-29a32c8aab1256d89afd4b1b8da22141
--
New Zealand city going into 3-day lockdown after virus found: https://apnews.com/article/auckland-airlines-wellington-new-zealand-coronavirus-pandemic-a7891dd3aad7f61951c288a9ae897c79
--
Governments Admit COVID-19 a Cover for Depopulation Program: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=602882e7c30f83054f0b26f7
--
Why Are Doctors Playing into Delusional Fear? https://rumble.com/vdil1t-why-are-doctors-playing-into-delusional-fear.html
--
DR. CARRIE MADEJ ON WHY VACCINES ARE A THREAT TO HUMANITY: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jalh6zdIeJES/
--
Mandatory vaccines are being discussed across mainstream news: https://youtu.be/q4sAFTiRmNI
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: How the Depopulation COVID Vaccines Will Start Working In 3-6 Months
https://www.dcclothesline.com/2021/02/12/dr-sherri-tenpenny-how-the-depopulation-covid-vaccines-will-start-working-in-3-6-months/
--
NY Mag admits Fauci “hot-wired” coronavirus with gain-of-function engineering
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-12-mag-admits-fauci-hot-wired-coronavirus.html#
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.14.2021):
M7.3 Earthquake Hits Sendai, Japan - Feb. 13, 2021: https://youtu.be/pq5IgcawveQ
--
Asia is shaking hard: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/png-large-earthquake-february2021.html
--
Are you ready for the apocalypse? https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/are-you-ready-for-the-apocalypse
--
Kachina Village, AZ - Huge Winter Storm: https://youtu.be/Qq7L6ukZG0o
--
Snowstorm will hit Egypt! https://youtu.be/JMyiTUTIE7g
--
Spin Doctors Use COVID Vaccines to Promote GMO Food: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/doctors-use-covid-vaccines-promote-gmo-food/
--
CDC WITHOLDING INFORMATION! 1,170 DEAD Following COVID Injections: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-witholding-information-1170-dead-following-covid-injections-almost-twice-as-many-deaths-as-found-in-vaers/
--
“Do Not Resuscitate” Notices Given to Covid Patients with Learning Disabilities in UK: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/do-not-resuscitate-notices-given-to-covid-patients-with-learning-disabilities-in-uk/
--
Fat Tuesday crowds in Mobile a threat for spreading virus: https://apnews.com/article/alabama-mardi-gras-mobile-coronavirus-pandemic-parades-c3add9ea7e5f2f363a7651c250474bac
--
FLORIDA NOW PREPARING FOR MASSIVE DC COUNTER-OFFENSIVE(!)WHEN THEY COME *HOWEVER WE HAVE A SURPRISE! https://youtu.be/XmWIlQye-ls
--
As new variants spread in France, some want a 3rd lockdown: https://apnews.com/article/public-health-english-channel-paris-coronavirus-pandemic-france-5d38f227ae414dbb60d46fb3c5fe8e11
--
Germany tightens border checks to keep out virus variants: https://apnews.com/article/austria-coronavirus-pandemic-czech-republic-horst-seehofer-germany-29a32c8aab1256d89afd4b1b8da22141
--
New Zealand city going into 3-day lockdown after virus found: https://apnews.com/article/auckland-airlines-wellington-new-zealand-coronavirus-pandemic-a7891dd3aad7f61951c288a9ae897c79
--
Governments Admit COVID-19 a Cover for Depopulation Program: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=602882e7c30f83054f0b26f7
--
Why Are Doctors Playing into Delusional Fear? https://rumble.com/vdil1t-why-are-doctors-playing-into-delusional-fear.html
--
DR. CARRIE MADEJ ON WHY VACCINES ARE A THREAT TO HUMANITY: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jalh6zdIeJES/
--
Mandatory vaccines are being discussed across mainstream news: https://youtu.be/q4sAFTiRmNI
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
us militarymartial lawquarantineretroviruslockdowncoronaviruscovid-19nanosilvercontact tracingdark winteroperation warp speedd614gterral terral03buy nano silverterral blackstarminkviral replication inhibitorhiv insertsfema camps internmentn501y variantcluster 5b117b1351oxygen enzyme activitydoctor tenpenny
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.