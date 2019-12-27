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Silvermyst Plays Rising of the Shield Trainer Episode 4: The Gym Challenge Begins
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2 views • December 27, 2019
Welcome back to our let's play of Pokemon Shield. Today, we get our number, meet the gym leaders and start our gym challenge journey.
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