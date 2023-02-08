Roger Waters Speech at a Meeting of the UN Security Council - Today, 020823

Roger Waters speech at a meeting of the UN Security CouncilUNITED NATIONS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Russia has asked Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters to speak to the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday at a meeting that Moscow requested to discuss the delivery of weapons to Ukraine.
"Russian diplomacy used to be serious. What next? Mr. Bean?" said a U.N. Security Council diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Waters was criticized by supporters of Ukraine when he published an open letter on his website in September to Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska. He argued against the Western supply of weapons to Kyiv.
