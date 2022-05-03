Deus Ex's Predictions - Οι προβλέψεις του DEUS EX

Αρχικό Βίντεο - Original Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gsaqTu0Ua8E

By Retro Gaming Goodness

Cloned video of:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScUGU-9VXk

Αρχικό κείμενο περιγραφής - Original text: SPOILERS FOR THE ENTIRE DEUS EX SERIES Deus Ex:Human Revolution takes place 7 years from now. What does the series envision will happen for humanity? Will we merge with AI in some kind of singularity? Will we recede into a self-induced dark age? Will homo sapiens as a species cease to exist? The first game in the series, 2000's Deus Ex, introduced gamers to a world full of conspiracy, Illuminati, nano-augmentation, and ethical dilemmas. The subsequent games - Deus Ex: Invisible War (2004), Deus Ex: Human Revolution (2011) and Deus Ex:Mankind Divided (2016) further flesh out this world, presenting us with a future full of both hope and terror - and ultimately, it's our choice. Or is it? Be sure to subscribe and comment below with YOUR suggestion for the next game we should feature in this series of Retro Games Set in The Future. If your suggestion is chosen, you win the shirt I'm wearing at the end of this video! Not that exact shirt, but your own. Or if you can't wait and want to get your hands on one right away, browse our store for that and other retro gaming goodies. IG: https://www.instagram.com/retro_gaming_goodness/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RetroGamingGoodnessCA/?view_public_for=105667840877381 Be sure to check out the Retro Gaming Goodness store for all your Retro Gaming apparel needs! Store: https://www.retro-gaming-goodness.ca/



Μετάφραση: ΥΠΑΡΧΟΥΝΕ ΣΠΟΪΛΕΡ ΓΙΑ ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΗ ΤΗ ΣΕΙΡΑ ΤΟΥ DEUS EX. Το Deus Ex:Human Revolution (Ανθρώπινη Επανάσταση) διαδραματίζεται σε 7 χρόνια μετά το 2020. Τι οραματίζεται η σειρά ότι θα συμβεί για την ανθρωπότητα; Θα συγχωνευθούμε με την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη σε κάποιο είδος μοναδικότητας; Θα υποχωρήσουμε σε μια αυτοπροκαλούμενη σκοτεινή εποχή; Θα πάψει να υπάρχει ο homo sapiens ως είδος; Το πρώτο παιχνίδι της σειράς, το Deus Ex του 2000, εισήγαγε τους παίκτες σε έναν κόσμο γεμάτο συνωμοσίες, Illuminati, νανο-αυξήσεις και ηθικά διλήμματα. Τα επόμενα παιχνίδια - Deus Ex: Invisible War (2004), Deus Ex: Human Revolution (2011) και Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (2016) ενισχύουν περαιτέρω αυτόν τον κόσμο, παρουσιάζοντάς μας ένα μέλλον γεμάτο ελπίδα και τρόμο - και στην τελική , είναι επιλογή μας. Ή μήπως δέν είναι? Φροντίστε να εγγραφείτε και να σχολιάσετε παρακάτω με την πρότασή σας για το επόμενο παιχνίδι που θα συμπεριλάβουμε σε αυτήν τη σειρά Retro Games Set in The Future. Αν επιλεγεί η πρότασή σας, κερδίζετε το πουκάμισο που φοράω στο τέλος αυτού του βίντεο! Όχι αυτό ακριβώς το πουκάμισο, αλλά το δικό σου. Ή αν δεν μπορείτε να περιμένετε και θέλετε να το πάρετε αμέσως στα χέρια σας, περιηγηθείτε στο κατάστημά μας για αυτό και άλλα ρετρό καλούδια gaming. ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Αυτά λοιπόν. Αν θέλετε να δείτε κι άλλα βίντεο σαν κι αυτό, εγγραφείτε στο κανάλι μου.Κι αμα το γουστάρατε, πατήστε το κουμπί του like.