BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Deus Ex's Predictions - Οι προβλέψεις του DEUS EX
Ntinos Hlios
Ntinos Hlios
0 follower
Follow
0
Share
Report
34 views • May 03, 2022

Αρχικό Βίντεο - Original Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gsaqTu0Ua8E
By Retro Gaming Goodness

Cloned video of:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jScUGU-9VXk
 Αρχικό κείμενο περιγραφής - Original text: SPOILERS FOR THE ENTIRE DEUS EX SERIES Deus Ex:Human Revolution takes place 7 years from now. What does the series envision will happen for humanity? Will we merge with AI in some kind of singularity? Will we recede into a self-induced dark age? Will homo sapiens as a species cease to exist? The first game in the series, 2000's Deus Ex, introduced gamers to a world full of conspiracy, Illuminati, nano-augmentation, and ethical dilemmas. The subsequent games - Deus Ex: Invisible War (2004), Deus Ex: Human Revolution (2011) and Deus Ex:Mankind Divided (2016) further flesh out this world, presenting us with a future full of both hope and terror - and ultimately, it's our choice. Or is it? Be sure to subscribe and comment below with YOUR suggestion for the next game we should feature in this series of Retro Games Set in The Future. If your suggestion is chosen, you win the shirt I'm wearing at the end of this video! Not that exact shirt, but your own. Or if you can't wait and want to get your hands on one right away, browse our store for that and other retro gaming goodies. IG: https://www.instagram.com/retro_gaming_goodness/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RetroGamingGoodnessCA/?view_public_for=105667840877381 Be sure to check out the Retro Gaming Goodness store for all your Retro Gaming apparel needs! Store: https://www.retro-gaming-goodness.ca/


 Μετάφραση: ΥΠΑΡΧΟΥΝΕ ΣΠΟΪΛΕΡ ΓΙΑ ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΗ ΤΗ ΣΕΙΡΑ ΤΟΥ DEUS EX. Το Deus Ex:Human Revolution (Ανθρώπινη Επανάσταση) διαδραματίζεται σε 7 χρόνια μετά το 2020. Τι οραματίζεται η σειρά ότι θα συμβεί για την ανθρωπότητα; Θα συγχωνευθούμε με την τεχνητή νοημοσύνη σε κάποιο είδος μοναδικότητας; Θα υποχωρήσουμε σε μια αυτοπροκαλούμενη σκοτεινή εποχή; Θα πάψει να υπάρχει ο homo sapiens ως είδος; Το πρώτο παιχνίδι της σειράς, το Deus Ex του 2000, εισήγαγε τους παίκτες σε έναν κόσμο γεμάτο συνωμοσίες, Illuminati, νανο-αυξήσεις και ηθικά διλήμματα. Τα επόμενα παιχνίδια - Deus Ex: Invisible War (2004), Deus Ex: Human Revolution (2011) και Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (2016) ενισχύουν περαιτέρω αυτόν τον κόσμο, παρουσιάζοντάς μας ένα μέλλον γεμάτο ελπίδα και τρόμο - και στην τελική , είναι επιλογή μας. Ή μήπως δέν είναι? Φροντίστε να εγγραφείτε και να σχολιάσετε παρακάτω με την πρότασή σας για το επόμενο παιχνίδι που θα συμπεριλάβουμε σε αυτήν τη σειρά Retro Games Set in The Future. Αν επιλεγεί η πρότασή σας, κερδίζετε το πουκάμισο που φοράω στο τέλος αυτού του βίντεο! Όχι αυτό ακριβώς το πουκάμισο, αλλά το δικό σου. Ή αν δεν μπορείτε να περιμένετε και θέλετε να το πάρετε αμέσως στα χέρια σας, περιηγηθείτε στο κατάστημά μας για αυτό και άλλα ρετρό καλούδια gaming. ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Αυτά λοιπόν. Αν θέλετε να δείτε κι άλλα βίντεο σαν κι αυτό, εγγραφείτε στο κανάλι μου.Κι αμα το γουστάρατε, πατήστε το κουμπί του like.

Keywords
mediadeus exdeus ex human revolutiondeus ex invisible wardeus ex mankind divideddeus ex seriesmedia of mass information
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Garrison Vance
Researcher Claims Seafloor Patterns Near Bermuda Triangle May Be &#8220;Sunken City&#8221;; Experts Cite Lack of Evidence

Researcher Claims Seafloor Patterns Near Bermuda Triangle May Be “Sunken City”; Experts Cite Lack of Evidence

Iva Greene
Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Belle Carter
Anthropic and OpenAI CEOs cry ‘slow down’ as AI stock market trembles underweight of their own Frankenstein

Anthropic and OpenAI CEOs cry ‘slow down’ as AI stock market trembles underweight of their own Frankenstein

Lance D Johnson
9/11&#8217;s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

9/11’s True Legacy: The Constitutional Collapse Engineered by the Deep State

Douglas Harrington
Houthi missiles and a mystery drone strike expose the cracks in Saudi Arabia&#8217;s shield

Houthi missiles and a mystery drone strike expose the cracks in Saudi Arabia’s shield

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy