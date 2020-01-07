© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pence Blames 9/11 on Iran; Gina Haspel Invented WMD Lies
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • January 07, 2020
The Trump administration is quickly losing credibility on Iran/Iraq as Pence blames 9/11 on Iran & Pompeo talks about the new tool of political assassination. Where is Trump getting his information? His chosen CIA Director was the author of WMD lies that were the product of CIA torture
Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/specials-clearance/12-days-of-christmas?ims=odlln&utm_campaign=EndOfYearMegaBlowoutDec19&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EOYblowoutDec19
Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/specials-clearance/12-days-of-christmas?ims=odlln&utm_campaign=EndOfYearMegaBlowoutDec19&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EOYblowoutDec19
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.