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EP 2865-8AM HUNTER BIDEN EXPECTED TO BE INDICTED.  LAPTOP FROM HELL AUTHENTICATED
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21 views • March 20, 2022
EP 2865-8AM HUNTER BIDEN EXPECTED TO BE INDICTED.  LAPTOP FROM HELL AUTHENTICATED  
First, the New York Times decides more than a year later that Hunter Biden’s business woes are worthy of a story. Then, deep in the piece, in passing, it notes that Hunter’s laptop is legitimate.
“People familiar with the investigation said prosecutors had examined emails between Mr. Biden, Mr. Archer and others about Burisma and other foreign business activity,” the Times writes. “Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.”

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