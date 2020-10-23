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Who Brought Slaves to America?
Think While Still Legal.
Think While Still Legal.
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197 views • October 23, 2020

Just a little supplemental information and documentation to his previous videos on the Jewish Transatlantic Slave Trade and slave trades all around the world not just of Black people but White as well, even before the African slave trade began. *Who Brought The Slaves To America? By Walter White Jr., 1968:  https://rense.com/general81/d3ss.htm “The Secret Relationship Between Blacks and Jews” here: https://noirg.org/store/ Also, in case you do not yet know and have not done so already, please look into White slavery. It existed long before black slavery, not only outside of the United States but also inside, for hundreds and even thousands of year before the Jewish Transatlantic Slave Trade of the Africans, and for many decades after slavery was abolished in the United States. Here are some books to read on that: * They Were White and They Were Slaves: The Untold History of the Enslavement of Whites in Early America https://www.amazon.com/They-Were-White-Slaves-Enslavement/dp/0929903056 * White Cargo: The Forgotten History of Britain's White Slaves in America https://www.amazon.com/White-Cargo-Forgotten-History-Britains/dp/0814742963/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=white+cargo&qid=1594641837&s=books&sr=1-2 * White Slavery in the Barbary States: https://www.amazon.com/Slavery-Barbary-States-Charles-Sumner/dp/197585571X/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=White+Slavery+in+the+Barbary+States&qid=1594641908&s=books&sr=1-3 * White Slaves, African Masters: An Anthology of American Barbary Captivity Narratives https://www.amazon.com/White-Slaves-African-Masters-Narratives/dp/0226034046/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=White+Slaves%2C+African+Masters%3A+An+Anthology+of+American+Barbary+Captivity+Narratives&qid=1594641934&s=books&sr=1-1 * Christian Slaves, Muslim Masters: White Slavery in the Mediterranean, The Barbary Coast, and Italy, 1500-1800 (Early Modern History: Society and Culture) https://www.amazon.com/Christian-Slaves-Muslim-Masters-Mediterranean/dp/1403945519/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=Christian+Slaves%2C+Muslim+Masters%3A+White+Slavery&qid=1594641965&s=books&sr=1-2

Keywords
slavesamericasouthmuslimsisraelhistoryzionistqueenpeopletalmudeuropeafricaliemediterraneanenslavementnorthforgottencolumbusricocaptivitychristopherpuertoisabellaanthology1492
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