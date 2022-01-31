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Donald Trump Secret Biden deals COMPLICATE Russia, Ukraine response
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60 views • January 31, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Former President Donald Trump tells Glenn the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a ‘disaster’ that ‘never would have happened’ if it weren’t for President Biden’s horrific lack of leadership and strength. Plus, we now know about Hunter Biden’s fishy deals with business leaders in Ukraine that resulted in millions of dollars for the Biden family. But are those deals now creating a conflict of interest for President Biden as the Russian conflict wagers on? Trump answers that question, and much more…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJ840s6VtEc
Former President Donald Trump tells Glenn the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a ‘disaster’ that ‘never would have happened’ if it weren’t for President Biden’s horrific lack of leadership and strength. Plus, we now know about Hunter Biden’s fishy deals with business leaders in Ukraine that resulted in millions of dollars for the Biden family. But are those deals now creating a conflict of interest for President Biden as the Russian conflict wagers on? Trump answers that question, and much more…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJ840s6VtEc
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