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"Dear Belarusians, the banner of victory is in our hands today" - Lukashenko speech on Victory Day in Minsk
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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BREAKING INFO BELOW:

"Dear Belarusians, the banner of victory is in our hands today. Passing it from generation to generation, we fight on all fronts for the truth about that war, for the status of victors, for the sovereign right to choose our path on our land."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Victory Day in Minsk: Belarusians like no one else know how quickly slogans about a new order turn into gallows, camps, ashes, and nameless ditches. Even though fascism now has a different face, a polished one, this doesn't change the essence.

"Our enemy is the revanchists, the direct ideological descendants of the SS men, Banderites, and Forest Brothers. Those who methodically erase the victory of the Red Army from the history of the Second World War."

Adding, New posted:

 BREAKING: The IRGC Navy announces that from now on, any attack against Iranian oil tankers or commercial vessels will be met with a response against U.S. bases and proxies in the region and enemy ships.  @DD Geopolitics

⚡️ — IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Majid Mousavi warns that missiles and drones have locked onto American targets in the region and enemy ships, stating forces are awaiting the order to fire.  @Intel Slava


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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