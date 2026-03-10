Iran’s IRGC footage showing the launch of Fattah, Emad, Kheibar Shekan, Khorramshahr, & Qadr missiles during the 33rd wave of strikes targeting Israel & US bases in the region

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released footage showing the launch of Fattah, Emad, Kheibar Shekan, Khorramshahr, and Qadr missiles during the 33rd wave of strikes targeting Israel and US bases in the region.

Adding, recent posts found:

There are before and after satellite image of IRGC hits on US bases, in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan

There are reports of explosions at the US Victoria Base in Baghdad.

The Iranian army says it targeted a military site in Haifa and an Israeli satellite intelligence reception center using drones. (short video shown)







