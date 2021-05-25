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Mirror: Why This? - Why Now? Prophecy Update J.D. Farag - May 16, 2021
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10 views • May 25, 2021
This video addresses the present situation and that time is up. The world is getting darker every day. Jesus is the Light. God is judging the world to wake people up to Jesus. It is finished. Mt 24:45, Isa 17:1, Eze 38 and Dan 9:27
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