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KISSINGER THE WORTHLESS EXCUSE FOR A HUMAN BEING HAS SOMETHING TO SAY ABOUT THE COVID BS
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62 views • April 23, 2021
Now that you are nothing but an old POS I wonder how he feels about old people being useless eaters. This worthless bastard has been a useless eater his entire life. People need to wake up quickly and figure out what is being done to us by leaders, politicians and the elite.
Source: Martin Brodel
Source: Martin Brodel
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