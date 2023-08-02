Create New Account
Swing and a Miss: ATF, CBDC, Dept of Education
Tenth Amendment Center
Published Yesterday

Most efforts to stop federal programs miss the mark in a big way. Instead of striking the root, they hack at branches, often setting the stage for more of the same in the future.


Path to Liberty: August 2, 2023


freedomlibertyconstitutionlibertarian10th amendmentdecentralize

