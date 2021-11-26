WTF is CBN?

CBN is a non-intoxicating compound that is best known as the cannabinoid created when THC ages. For that reason, it’s usually present in high amounts in older cannabis. While this might be a turn-off for some, others seek out older cannabis just to enjoy the effects of CBN.Veteran cannabis users may be surprised to learn that CBN was the first phytocannabinoid ever to be isolated — from a red oil cannabis extract by Thomas Barlow Wood, WT Newton Spivey, and Thomas Hill Easterfield in 1896. It wasn't until 1932 that R.S. Cahn further clarified CBN's chemical structure, paving the way for the cannabinoid's chemical synthesis and official discovery by two separate research groups — Lord Todd in the UK and R. Adams in the U.S. — in 1940.In more ways than one, CBN is something of a “sleeper” cannabinoid. It's far less popular than THC or CBD, and at the moment, it's certainly less en vogue than terpenes. To those aware of its existence, however, CBN is also known as “the sleepy cannabinoid in old weed.”Given its sedative effects and dominant presence in aged cannabis, CBN's reputation — both as a sleepy cannabinoid and one less desirable than THC or CBD — is warranted, although it lands just shy of the big picture. CBN's distinct sedative quality is undoubtedly the thing that sets it apart from other cannabinoids, but that doesn't mean we don't have much to learn from the CBN cannabinoid, or much to gain from becoming more familiar with its chemical makeup and effects.More research is needed to fully grasp CBN's sedative effects. Some even theorize that terpenoid profile changes may contribute to the sedative quality of aged cannabis as much as, if not more than, THC degradation.Show Notes:CBN SpotlightCannabinol (CBN)Host:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 828 The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners sh