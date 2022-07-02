070122 - Honey Austen tells of 9 items from the grocers that YOU can easily regrow!

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YES, You can & should do this!!!
The cost of your groceries is also the start of an abundance of veggies, herbs, and spices that you can grow indoors. Honey Austen, The Internet Life Coach, tells of 9 items from the grocers that regrow!
Then... at the end I have a secret related tip… a DIY project. If you follow this video, it could save $100s in the 1st year!