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China Bans 'Sissy Boys'
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317 views • September 14, 2021
According to Montesquieu, when a tyrant fears an external threat he promotes masculinity and strength among the youth. When he has no external threat, and instead fears a possible internal rebellion, he promotes effeminacy and weakness among young people (as a method for staving off a revolution). China has started a full-throated, thoroughgoing initiative to masculinize their young men . . . which implies that they perceive an external threat. Is this yet another indicator that China is prepping for a hot war?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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