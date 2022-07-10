COLLAPSED - Sri Lanka Declares the Nation Bankrupt, Protestors Storm Capital, President Rajapakse Flees

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Sri Lanka has fully collapsed as the Prime Minister declares the nation bankrupt. Protesters storm the Presidential Palace in Sri Lanka's capital. Sri Lanka's Prime Minister to step down and make way for an all-party government to take over. Sri Lankans enjoying the presidential pool after storming the palace. Footage emerges said to be of President Rajapakse fleeing Sri Lanka aboard a Navy Vessel.