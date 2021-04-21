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PAINTING EASYFLO 60 Resin Figurine Cast | GREEN GARGOYLE
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10 views • April 21, 2021
In this video we paint a gargoyle casted with EasyFlo 60. For those who are not familiar with EasyFlo 60, it is a polyurethane liquid casting resin made by Polytek or Polycraft and can be used to make solid casted figurines like the gargoyle featured in this video.
We use acrylic paints to create a green skin tone, incorporating techniques such as dry brushing and washes, along with a small amount of detailing with a small fine paint brush.
The finished piece will be protected with a lacquer and you can see how this is done in other videos on the channel.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe. :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
Amazon Affiliate Links:
Polycraft EasyFlo 60 Polyurethane Liquid Plastic Casting Resin 1 Litre Kit: https://amzn.to/3tE5Rh9
Polycraft EasyFlo 60 Polyurethane Liquid Plastic Casting Resin 2 Litre Kit: https://amzn.to/3sARLvz
Chiltern Arts 8 Tubes of Assorted Colour Acrylic Paint - 120ml Tubes on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3sKPHTg
Check out the Amazon Storefront for materials used on the channel: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Subscribe at: http://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dramamaskevolution
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Ebay: http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/dramamaskevolution
Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DramamaskEvolution
For molding and casting enthusiasts, please visit: http://www.diymolds.com
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
We use acrylic paints to create a green skin tone, incorporating techniques such as dry brushing and washes, along with a small amount of detailing with a small fine paint brush.
The finished piece will be protected with a lacquer and you can see how this is done in other videos on the channel.
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe. :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
Amazon Affiliate Links:
Polycraft EasyFlo 60 Polyurethane Liquid Plastic Casting Resin 1 Litre Kit: https://amzn.to/3tE5Rh9
Polycraft EasyFlo 60 Polyurethane Liquid Plastic Casting Resin 2 Litre Kit: https://amzn.to/3sARLvz
Chiltern Arts 8 Tubes of Assorted Colour Acrylic Paint - 120ml Tubes on Amazon: https://amzn.to/3sKPHTg
Check out the Amazon Storefront for materials used on the channel: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Subscribe at: http://www.youtube.com/dramamask2011
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/dramamaskevolution
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Ebay: http://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/dramamaskevolution
Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DramamaskEvolution
For molding and casting enthusiasts, please visit: http://www.diymolds.com
Music: https://www.purple-planet.com
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