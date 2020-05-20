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05/20/20 #FrankenFauci: WEF, PlanWHOdemic, Indict, N W O Takedown #FREEHUMANITY
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209 views • May 21, 2020
You Are Free TV
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5/20: Today we see a possible sealed indictment of Fauci. The World Economic Forum plan to use a fake pandemic to bring in world government and the largest decrease of human births in USA since 1985...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
David Zublick reports information from journalist, Judy Byington, a possible sealed indictment of F_uci:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AlQ7...
Please watch the video on World Economic Forum's Covid Action Platform:
Celeste Solum, DHS/FEMA whistleblower: Please Subscribe!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ESBl...
Corbett Report on Gates' Crimes against Humanity: Subscribe!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igx86...
These two videos by CA P_rsa describe China, micro-biotic t-ism and the AI Hunt on humanity by the globalists-- subscribe to his YT channel!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvYvI...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFjhT...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
WE ARE FREE!!
87.8K subscribers
5/20: Today we see a possible sealed indictment of Fauci. The World Economic Forum plan to use a fake pandemic to bring in world government and the largest decrease of human births in USA since 1985...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
David Zublick reports information from journalist, Judy Byington, a possible sealed indictment of F_uci:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AlQ7...
Please watch the video on World Economic Forum's Covid Action Platform:
Celeste Solum, DHS/FEMA whistleblower: Please Subscribe!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ESBl...
Corbett Report on Gates' Crimes against Humanity: Subscribe!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igx86...
These two videos by CA P_rsa describe China, micro-biotic t-ism and the AI Hunt on humanity by the globalists-- subscribe to his YT channel!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvYvI...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFjhT...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
- hit the friends tab, friends!
WE ARE FREE!!
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