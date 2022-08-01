Compost Is Not What You Think It Is

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TKEqyHg0qE&t=18s





What exactly is compost, anyway?





In this video, Charles Dowding, the author of the book called ‘No Dig, Nurture Your Soil to Grow Better Vegetables With Less Effort’ explains what compost really IS.





Charles shares from his research that Albert Howard from India found that compost is “not about chemical nutrients”. 👨‍🔬





He explains that compost PROVIDES source stimulation that improves fungal quality and this continues to be applicable to modern crop today. 🌱





Drop a ‘🍄’ in the comments if you didn’t know this about compost before.