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Garden Variety Corona Will Trigger WTF? RUSERIOUS? 4
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198 views • April 12, 2021
Doctors are mind controlling millions of uninformed people- Just look at how many has taken the 'JAB' and how many have died and will-
They have stepped up their 'GAME'- They are more openly killing off humanity now more than ever in History- The Reptilians want the earth's surface all to themselves with no threat of too many humans to resist them- Our governments and militaries are all run by Reptilians or Hybrids- 5G Helps the Reptilians to do a more complete take over of mind body & soul- Look up an old song by INXS, 'Devil Inside'
They have stepped up their 'GAME'- They are more openly killing off humanity now more than ever in History- The Reptilians want the earth's surface all to themselves with no threat of too many humans to resist them- Our governments and militaries are all run by Reptilians or Hybrids- 5G Helps the Reptilians to do a more complete take over of mind body & soul- Look up an old song by INXS, 'Devil Inside'
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