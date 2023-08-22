Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
There Is A Mountain Of Evidence
channel image
Son of the Republic
532 Subscribers
19 views
Published Yesterday

The Evidence Is Overwhelming

* Joe absolutely 100% knew — and he is unelectable.

* There are tons of evidence.

* He has known the whole time.

* He was instrumental.

* This was his plan.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (21 August 2023)

https://youtu.be/IrojHoMau1o

Keywords
treasoncorruptioncover-uphuman traffickingmoney launderingtraitorjoe bidenhunter bidenbriberyracketeeringscandaltax fraudblackmailrob schmittbiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbiden incbig guykleptocracycorrupticratpuppet regimepedo peterforeign agentaliaspseudonym

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket