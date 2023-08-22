There Is A Mountain Of Evidence

The Evidence Is Overwhelming
* Joe absolutely 100% knew — and he is unelectable.
* There are tons of evidence.
* He has known the whole time.
* He was instrumental.
* This was his plan.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (21 August 2023)
