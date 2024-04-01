How Is That Possible? Russia's Newest Drone JOKER-10 Captured A Whole Company of The Ukrainian Army!

American experts recognized the fact that the Russian army managed to capture new positions in Berdychi due to the advantage of ground-based robotic complexes and FPV attack drones. Against the background of these numerous successes of the Russian army on the battlefield, it is worth paying special attention to the latest Russian FPV attack drone 'Joker-10', which is already involved in the zone of a special military operation................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.