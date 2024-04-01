Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Is That Possible? Russia's Newest Drone JOKER-10 Captured A Whole Company of The Ukrainian Army!
channel image
The Prisoner
9037 Subscribers
Shop now
339 views
Published 17 hours ago

American experts recognized the fact that the Russian army managed to capture new positions in Berdychi due to the advantage of ground-based robotic complexes and FPV attack drones. Against the background of these numerous successes of the Russian army on the battlefield, it is worth paying special attention to the latest Russian FPV attack drone 'Joker-10', which is already involved in the zone of a special military operation................... ******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
russian armyfpv attack dronesjoker-10

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket