Trump confirmed our gov't has been running illegal psychological warfare campaigns against us.

Jon Herold - Trump himself confirmed we've been under attack by our own agencies who "have been running illegal psychological warfare campaigns against the American people." 5GW has been going on for years. @reBurningBright @realjusthuman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.