The Prisoner - Living In Harmony - Episode 14

"Living in Harmony" - Original UK Air Date - 29 December 1967

In an Old West setting, a lawman who resigned is trapped in a town called Harmony where the Judge wants him to be the new sheriff — by hook or by crook.

The Prisoner is an allegorical British science fiction television series starring Patrick McGoohan. A single season of 17 episodes was filmed between September 1966 and January 1968. The first episode in the UK aired in September 1967, although the global premiere was in Canada several weeks earlier. The series was released in the US in June 1968.

Source Credit - ITV



Mirrored - Greg E



