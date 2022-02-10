Trump Winner in 2020 Election, Gateway Pundit Declares? (BREAKING NEWS)

Referendum required to re-instate US Constitution as originally ratified. We need to have a paper ballot, hand counted on whether to re-instant Donald J. Trump as the 45th US President, and wipe out any actions taken by a fraud claiming he was 46th US President, right? Should we also have on that same referendum national vote to be taken place ASAP, have it a popular vote in any state whether a Pandemic can be declared, or not, with a referendum?This would take out the "Justin Trudeau Jackass Effect" as seen in the US as well with mostly Democrat US State Governors.#BoycottMcD #No46 #Restore45 #ExposeFauci #BillClintonIsARapist #StopTheSteal #EndTheBS #CoofDestroyer #HillaryForPrison #AlexJones #J6NewIndependenceDay #SackDemocrats #MeToo #DeathJab22 #BanUN #USConstitutionParty #BlockadeChina #FreeVietnam #StopTheBS #SecularHumanism #GreatReset #GreenNewDeal #CriticalRaceTheory #StopCRT #DeplatformBiden #WakeUp #chrisskyarmy #justsayno #unitednoncomplianceShould all Democrat Election "wins" be questioned from the fixing of the JFK election in Chicago?