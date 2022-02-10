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Trump Winner in 2020 Election, Gateway Pundit Declares? (BREAKING NEWS)
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90 views • February 10, 2022
Referendum required to re-instate US Constitution as originally ratified. We need to have a paper ballot, hand counted on whether to re-instant Donald J. Trump as the 45th US President, and wipe out any actions taken by a fraud claiming he was 46th US President, right? Should we also have on that same referendum national vote to be taken place ASAP, have it a popular vote in any state whether a Pandemic can be declared, or not, with a referendum?
This would take out the "Justin Trudeau Jackass Effect" as seen in the US as well with mostly Democrat US State Governors.
http://thesrv.blogspot.com/2022/02/getting-jacked-by-united-nations-left.html
http://starkravingviking.blogspot.com/2022/02/what-awaits-liberty-rapists-satire.html
https://www.breitbart.com/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
https://www.zerohedge.com/
#BoycottMcD #No46 #Restore45 #ExposeFauci #BillClintonIsARapist #StopTheSteal #EndTheBS #CoofDestroyer #HillaryForPrison #AlexJones #J6NewIndependenceDay #SackDemocrats #MeToo #DeathJab22 #BanUN #USConstitutionParty #BlockadeChina #FreeVietnam #StopTheBS #SecularHumanism #GreatReset #GreenNewDeal #CriticalRaceTheory #StopCRT #DeplatformBiden #WakeUp #chrisskyarmy #justsayno #unitednoncompliance
Should all Democrat Election "wins" be questioned from the fixing of the JFK election in Chicago?
This would take out the "Justin Trudeau Jackass Effect" as seen in the US as well with mostly Democrat US State Governors.
http://thesrv.blogspot.com/2022/02/getting-jacked-by-united-nations-left.html
http://starkravingviking.blogspot.com/2022/02/what-awaits-liberty-rapists-satire.html
https://www.breitbart.com/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
https://www.zerohedge.com/
#BoycottMcD #No46 #Restore45 #ExposeFauci #BillClintonIsARapist #StopTheSteal #EndTheBS #CoofDestroyer #HillaryForPrison #AlexJones #J6NewIndependenceDay #SackDemocrats #MeToo #DeathJab22 #BanUN #USConstitutionParty #BlockadeChina #FreeVietnam #StopTheBS #SecularHumanism #GreatReset #GreenNewDeal #CriticalRaceTheory #StopCRT #DeplatformBiden #WakeUp #chrisskyarmy #justsayno #unitednoncompliance
Should all Democrat Election "wins" be questioned from the fixing of the JFK election in Chicago?
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