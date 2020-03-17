YouTube Personality Naomi Seibt joins The Heartland Institute (MIRRORED)Mirrored from YouTube channel The Heartland Institute at:-Naomi Seibt, a 19-year-old German YouTube personality and influencer, has joined The Heartland Institute's Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy. Naomi will be working on communicating the climate realism message to her generation – which has marinated in apocalyptic nonsense their whole lives – for audiences in both in Europe and the United States.See her personal channel here:Unlike the global legacy media’s favorite young climate communicator, Greta Thunberg, Naomi doesn’t want you to “panic.” She wants you to “think” – the way she did to free herself from the climate alarmist indoctrination.As she says in this video introducing herself on Heartland’s YouTube Channel:“I’ve got very good news for you. The world is not ending because of climate change. In fact, 12 years from now we will still be around casually taking photos on our iPhone 18s. …“We are currently being force-fed a very dystopian agenda of climate alarmism that tells us that we as humans are destroying the planet. And that the young people, especially, have no future – that the animals are dying, that we are ruining nature.“I really believe that many [members of left-wing environmental groups] have good intentions, that they are genuinely scared of the world ending, and that they are scared that their parents and grandparents are ruining the planet. It’s breaking relationships. It’s breaking up families. And we at The Heartland Institute, we want to spread truth about the science behind climate realism, which is essentially the opposite of climate alarmism.“Many people are now actually developing mental disorders and referring to them as eco-anxiety and eco-depression. I believe it’s important that we act now and change this entire mainstream narrative of fear-mongering and climate alarmism, because it’s basically just holding us hostage in our own brains.“Don’t let an agenda that is trying to depict you as an energy-sucking leech on the planet get into your brain and take away all of your passionate spirit.“I don’t want you to panic. I want you to think.”